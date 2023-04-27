UrduPoint.com

Vice Chancellor PU Calls On Governor Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2023

Vice Chancellor PU calls on Governor Punjab

Vice Chancellor (VC) Punjab University Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and briefed the latter on different initiatives regarding promotion of research culture in the university during his first introductory meeting at the Governor's House here on Thursday

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman, being Chancellor Punjab University, urged the universities to focus on character-building of students, adding that teachers must play an effective role in classrooms in this regard.

The Governor Punjab further said that the universities must be run in accordance with rules and regulations.

Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood shared various initiatives with the governor related to the development of universities and promotion of research culture.

He said untiring efforts will be made to implement vision of the chancellor and further improve international ranking of the university.

The Governor assured the incumbent vice chancellor PU of full support for the improvement of universities, says a press release issued by the Punjab University.

