Vice Chancellor SABS University Recognized By WIPO

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2023 | 12:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The Vice Chancellor Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro Prof. Dr Arabella Bhutto has been recognized by World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) for her extraordinary contribution to innovation, entrepreneurship and business sector for the year 2023.

The university spokesman informed here on Wednesday that WIPO has uploaded the profile of Dr Arabella Bhutto on the website along with dignitaries from Uruguay, Colombia, Switzerland, Venezuela, Antigua, Barbuda, Costa Rica, Brazil, Russia, India, Egypt, Chile, Singapore, England, Mexico, Trinidad, Tobago, United States of America, Kuwait, China, Romania, Peru, Thailand, Canada, Albania, Sri Lanka, France and other countries in various fields.

The World Intellectual Property Organization is the global forum for intellectual property (IP) services, policy, information and cooperation, the spokesman informed and said that they are a self-funding agency of the United Nations, with 193 member states.

The mission of WIPO is to lead the development of a balanced and effective international IP system that enables innovation and creativity for the benefit of all.

The faculty members, administrative staff and students have congratulated Dr Arabella Bhutto for her wonderful achievement and honour by the international organization.

