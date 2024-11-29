Open Menu

Vice Chancellor SALU Visits Annual Examination Centers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2024 | 04:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Yousuf Khushik paid a surprise visit to the centers of ongoing annual examinations on Friday.

He visited Government Degree College for Women Khairpur, Government Mumtaz Degree College Khairpur and Government Degree Superior Science College Khairpur.

During the visit, the VC interacted with the appearing candidates and remarked that youth is a dynamic force for change and development of any nation. He advised them to participate in academic life and healthy activities as education is a vital tool for nation building.

He said that we were in the process of automation to facilitate the students by addressing their grievances and promote accountability within the institution.

In this regard, we are going to introduce the online attendance system in annual examinations, he added

He said that we would implement the digital tabulation system to expedite the process of result declaration adding that we would try to implement the centralized evaluation system.

However, we may face some problems in the beginning, but later it will help us a lot to solve the students' grievances in the future, he added.

He said that the teachers and staff at the colleges were more aware of the automation system as they deal with the education authorities.

If everything goes perfectly, we will hopefully be able to announce another annual examination soon next year, the VC said.

