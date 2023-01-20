UrduPoint.com

Vice Chancellor SAU Distributes Certificate Among Training Participants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2023 | 07:42 PM

Vice Chancellor SAU distributes certificate among training participants

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri Friday distributed certificates among participants of four-day training on "Satellite remote sensing for estimation of evapotranspiration"

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri Friday distributed certificates among participants of four-day training on "Satellite remote sensing for estimation of evapotranspiration".

According to the University spokesman, the food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations has conducted a training programme on the topic aimed to transform the Indus Basin with climate resilient agriculture and water management.

The experts from Sindh Agriculture University Sub-Campus Umerkot, Agriculture Extension Sindh, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro, SIDA, Water Management, Irrigation Department and Farm Water Management Sindh participated in training programme while the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering provided the technical assistance and laboratory facilitates to participants where Bart Coerver from Netherlands served as master trainer while water management and hydrology specialist Muhammad Akasha acted as focal persons on behalf of FAO.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Dr.

Fateh Marri said that the country could face more water shortage problems in future so the technology of growing crops with less water should be known to common farmers. The use of modern satellite technology is indispensable to prevent wastage of water, he said.

Dr. Marri said "we should have to convince the farmers that water should be used according to the needs of the crops, and its wastage should be avoided". There is the need of the hour to introduce modern technologies to our progressive and small farmers, like water monitoring, forecasting of weather conditions, through Satellite Remote Sensing (SRS) and Geographical Information System (GIS), he said and added that these technologies can play vital role in the developing agriculture sector and protecting protect the future generations from the effects of water shortage.

The Dean of Faculty of Agricultural Engineering Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal also expressed his views on the occasion. Later, the Vice Chancellor distributed certificates to the participants of the training.

