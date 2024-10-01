- Home
Vice Chancellor SAU Underscores Importance Of Exploring Higher Education, Employment And Immigration Opportunities
Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2024 | 06:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Mari has highlighted the vast opportunities for higher education, employment and immigration available globally.
During a seminar titled "Study, Immigrate, and Career Opportunities Related to Cyber Security and Machine Learning in Canada", organized by the university's Information Technology Center under the Student-Teacher Engagement Program (STEP) and in collaboration with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) to mark IEEE Day, here Tuesday.
According to a SAU spokesperson, Dr. Mari emphasized that SAU has signed agreements with numerous international universities, offering immense opportunities for both its students and Sindh’s youth to benefit through startup ventures. He stressed that while startups don't always require groundbreaking inventions, young innovators who can creatively use existing resources can make a significant impact, especially in countries like Canada.
"This is the era of IT, and young people must take the initiative to capitalize on the opportunities available globally," Dr. Mari urged.
Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural Social Sciences Dr. Aijaz Ali Kooharo underscored the importance of guiding the youth, noting that such seminars help them meet global education, business and immigration standards, particularly in countries across Europe. Keynote speaker and Canadian cyber security expert, Syed Abdul Aleem Shah, encouraged Sindh's youth to pursue career opportunities in 26 countries, including Italy, Germany, Canada, the USA and the Netherlands. He provided valuable insights on how students can achieve their goals and secure bright futures abroad.
Director ITC Dr. Mir Sajjad Talpur, Dr. Mubeena Pathan, Dr. Muhammad Yaqoob Koondhar, and Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Mahar also spoke at the event. Muhammad Yaqoob Koondhar was honored with a shield for his appointment as a senior member of IEEE, while souvenirs were distributed among attendees.
