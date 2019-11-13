Vice Chancellor Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Parveen Shah visits Ghotki campus

Vice Chancellor Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Parveen Shah on Wednesday visited the Ghotki Campus of SALU

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) : Vice Chancellor Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Parveen Shah on Wednesday visited the Ghotki Campus of SALU.

She interacted with the faculty members, staff and students extensively, during visit Dr Shah visited the academic block, said a press release.

Talking to the students, the VC said that with the pursuit of academic excellence, it was your duty to own this campus and serve the community in befitting manner.

You were bound to build the soft image of the campus by disseminating the developmental, curricular and co-curricular activities on social media to aware the public at large.

Dr Parveen Shah appreciated the efforts of Prof Dr Maqsood Zia Shah, director Ghotki campus for providing the conductive, comfortable and peaceful environment to the students, faculty members and staff.

She directed the campus director to prepare the PC-I for the establishment of new building of the campus at earliest.

Dr Shah commended the efforts of Higher Education Commission (HEC), Islamabad for the establishment of this campus so the students of the adjoining areas of Ghotki district were getting their higher education on modern lines.

Director Ghotki campus, Prof Dr Maqsood Zia Shah briefed the Vice Chancellor that we were providing maximum and possible facilities to the teachers and students.

He said that the library of the campus has been made digitalized and automated. Biometric System has been implemented. During the admission test 2020, 165 students have been admitted while there are 55 Girls are pursuing their higher education at campus.

We have acquired 65 acres of land from the government of Sindh for the establishment of separate campus.