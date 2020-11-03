UrduPoint.com
Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Condoles Death Of Prof. Dr. Imadad Ali Ismaili

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 10:43 PM

The Vice Chancellor (VC) Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU Shaheed Benazirabad, Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani expressed condolence over the sad demise of former Vice Chancellor Sindh University Prof. Dr. Imadad Ali Ismaili

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor (VC) Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU Shaheed Benazirabad, Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani expressed condolence over the sad demise of former Vice Chancellor Sindh University Prof. Dr. Imadad Ali Ismaili.

Dr Jalbani, in his condolence message on Tuesday, prayed for the departed soul and acknowledged Prof. Ismaili's services in the field of Information Technology. He said that Prof. Ismaili's contributions in the field of research especially in Information Technology would be remembered long and pursued further.

More Stories From Pakistan

