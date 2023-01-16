Vice-Chancellor Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana Dr Nusrat Shah Larkana inaugurates newly establish pediatric ward at Children hospital

UrduPoint.com

Vice-Chancellor Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana Dr Nusrat Shah on Monday inaugurated the newly established 60-bedded pediatric ward-III at CMC Children Hospital Larkana, where she inquired about the facilities available to the patients and their families

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Vice-Chancellor Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana Dr Nusrat Shah on Monday inaugurated the newly established 60-bedded pediatric ward-III at CMC Children Hospital Larkana, where she inquired about the facilities available to the patients and their families.

On the occasion, Professor Shanti Lal giving a briefing to the Vice Chancellor said that the Children's Hospital is the largest hospital in North Sindh, more than 40,000 patients come to the OPD in a month, who were provided with complete facilities and free medicines, which were provided by all the staff and the result of the hard work and Associate Professor Dr. Dili Jan has been appointed as the head of the ward, he added.

He said many patients from Punjab, Balochistan and North Sindh come to the hospital on a daily basis, hence the construction of the new ward.

Medical Superintendent Chandka Medical Hospital Dr.Gulzar Ali Tanyo said, keeping in view the increasing OPD in the children's hospital every day. There was a clear need for a new ward.

The VC also visited Children's Emergency, Kangaroo Mother Ward, OPD and Thalassemia Center.

She said on occasion that research is my top priority. Doctors and para-medics always fight jihad like front-line soldiers, adding doctors and para-medics have to work above all criticism and praise.

Heads of the departments of Children's Hospital, Dean Profesor Alam Ibrahim Siddiqui, Principal, Chandka Medical College Professor Zameer Hussain Soomro and others were also present on the occasion..

