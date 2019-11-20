UrduPoint.com
Vice Chancellor Sindh University Attends Int'l Children Day Ceremony At SOS Village

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has termed children the greatest national resource who add beauty,charm and vigor to the world.

Speaking as chief guest at the ceremony organized in connection with International Children's Day at SOS Children's Village Jamshoro on Wednesday, the Vice Chancellor lauded the innovative performances of the children of SOS Village and appreciated the efforts of the Village administration for grooming children into this highly creative mode.

The Administrator SOS Children's Village Dr.

Pardeep Kumar in his welcome note highlighted the performance of the village and facilities arranged for children.

The President Pakistan Pediatric Association Sindh Ghulam Rasool Buriro said they had been celebrating the given day since last five years.

The District Health Officer Jamshoro Mushtaq Ahmed Solangi said children would be a treasure only when they would be healthy. He informed that he had initiated anti-typhoid vaccine across Sindh to safeguard child health.

The children on the occasion presented highly impressive tableau's, skits, speeches, songs and dance performances.

