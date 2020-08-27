Vice Chancellor Sindh University condoles demise of Syed Muzafar Ali Shah

Vice Chancellor University of Sindh, Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat Thursday expressed deep sense of grief over sad demise of Syed Muzafar Ali Shah, former Chairman Port Qasim Authority, Ex-Director General Finance and Sindh Agriculture Department

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor University of Sindh, Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat Thursday expressed deep sense of grief over sad demise of Syed Muzafar Ali Shah, former Chairman Port Qasim Authority, Ex-Director General Finance and Sindh Agriculture Department.

In his condolence message addressed to the bereaved family of the deceased, especially to former Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah; the VC said that late Syed Muzafar Ali Shah was a man of rare set of virtues that included personal charm, professional integrity, job competence and dedication in the line of duty.Dr.

Burfat prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace in the choicest place in heavens and accord the descendants best patience.