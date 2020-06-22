UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vice Chancellor Sindh University Expresses Grief Over Nisar Siddiqui's Demise

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 08:08 PM

Vice Chancellor Sindh University expresses grief over Nisar Siddiqui's demise

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has expressed his deep grief and shock over sad demise of Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui Vice Chancellor IBA University Sukkur

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has expressed his deep grief and shock over sad demise of Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui Vice Chancellor IBA University Sukkur. "We are deeply shocked and grieved to know about the sad demise of a role model, reformer, educationist, teacher and administrator", he expressed these remarks in a condolence message here on Monday.

Paying tribute to the services and contribution of Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui, Dr. Burfat said he started IBA at Sukkur with merely two classrooms borrowed from Public school Sukkur and soon transformed it into one of Pakistan's finest higher education institutions.

Reminiscing the times he had spent with Prof. Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui, Dr. Burfat said he was a proud alumnus of University of Sindh Jamshoro who had expressed enormous delight over having been honored with gold medal by his own Alma Mater in its academic convocation in 2018. Dr. Burfat said Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui had immense interest in rural development which is why he had selected far-flung city of Sukkur in northern Sindh as a site for IBA.

The Vice chancellor prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the soul of Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui in rest in the choicest abode in paradise and accord patience to his family to bear this irreparable loss.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Education Sukkur Jamshoro SITE 2018 Gold Family From Institute Of Business Administration Sad

Recent Stories

Statement by Sardar Masood Khan, President of Azad ..

11 minutes ago

Realme X3 SuperZoom launching June 25th– 60x Hyb ..

16 minutes ago

Man kills pregnant wife in Sialkot

1 minute ago

Sharjah launches 5th edition of &#039;Dates Festiv ..

40 minutes ago

Distillery raided, huge cache of liquor recovered

1 minute ago

Deputy Commissioner for compliance of lockdown in ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.