HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has expressed his deep grief and shock over sad demise of Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui Vice Chancellor IBA University Sukkur. "We are deeply shocked and grieved to know about the sad demise of a role model, reformer, educationist, teacher and administrator", he expressed these remarks in a condolence message here on Monday.

Paying tribute to the services and contribution of Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui, Dr. Burfat said he started IBA at Sukkur with merely two classrooms borrowed from Public school Sukkur and soon transformed it into one of Pakistan's finest higher education institutions.

Reminiscing the times he had spent with Prof. Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui, Dr. Burfat said he was a proud alumnus of University of Sindh Jamshoro who had expressed enormous delight over having been honored with gold medal by his own Alma Mater in its academic convocation in 2018. Dr. Burfat said Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui had immense interest in rural development which is why he had selected far-flung city of Sukkur in northern Sindh as a site for IBA.

The Vice chancellor prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the soul of Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui in rest in the choicest abode in paradise and accord patience to his family to bear this irreparable loss.