Vice Chancellor Sindh University inaugurates aqua excellence water filter plant

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat Thursday inaugurated a state of the art aqua excellence water filter plant at National Center of Excellence in Analytical Chemistry (NCEAC) Jamshoro.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony which was attended by a number of senior faculty, scholars, researchers and research students,Dr. Burfat said that science experts and scholars of nationally and internationally proven ability worked at NCEAC and it was essential that they consumed clean water that safeguarded their health profile.

The NCEAC helped the university to develop its own sanitizer, he said and added the work on COVID-19 Testing Laboratory was at an advanced stage there and a number of other important research projects were also in the run at the Center.

This Center therefore remains as the university's crown", Dr. Burfat complimented. The Director NCEAC Prof. Dr. Shuhabuddin Memon and Incharge Water Filter Plant Dr. Ayaz Ali Memon in their joint brief informed that the given development was an outcome of dedicated donations from the Center alumni.

The plant facility will stay open to faculty, officers, employees and students from early morning hours to late evening hours, the Vice Chancellor was informed.