Vice Chancellor Sindh University Presides Over Meeting

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 06:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat presided over a meeting of Pro Vice Chancellors, Focal Persons of various campuses and deans of different teaching faculties of the varsity.

According to university spokesman, the meeting pondered over the aspects of commencement of second semester 2019 final test, benefits relating to online attendance system and the state of preparedness for the start of fresh academic year 2020.

The pro vice chancellors and focal persons of the university campuses updated the vice chancellor on the overall progress at their respective institutions whereas; deans of various faculties briefed the institutional head on the same lines.

As regards the date of commencement of second semester 2019 final test, the meeting unanimously resolved to go by the book and hold the examinations on the pre-scheduled date i.

e. December 2 instant.

The meeting also took stock of the achievements made by the university up until then, and mulled over formulation of further course of action to take varsity excellencies to still loftier level.

The vice chancellor expressed satisfaction over progress reports shared by Pro-Vice Chancellors, focal persons and deans, attributed university successes to the dedicated teamwork of all stakeholders and emphasized the need for gearing up efforts to attain further glory for the Alma Mater.

Director Finance Dr. Hakim Ali Mahesar filled the forum in on monetary matters while Director internet Services Dr. Yasir Arfat Malkani presented online student attendance profile.

