Vice Chancellor Sindh University presides over webinar meeting

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat said that the university management was absolutely ready, prepared and rather poised to take the bull by the horns from June 1,2020 instant as it would go virtual with teaching-learning process.

This he said while presiding over an exclusive training webinar session organized on Saturday by the Varsity's Bureau of Students Tutorial Guidance / Counseling Services and Co-curricular Activities (STAGS) wherein students were imparted with specific detailed instruction as to how to use to their optimal benefit features including the log in mechanism, connecting to science labs, accessing digital library and archives, procuring recordings of teaching materials through E-Portal already at their disposal, assignment submission, attendance-marking and the other necessary ways and means required to effectively and successfully attend online classes through Zoom Cloud interface facility.

Appreciating the training sessions and enthusiasm received from thousands of students and their parents, he said it reflecting their deep interest about virtual option, and trust on the system and the varsity's capability to operate to move ahead with it. "All that is done anew does entail a few challenges", he said and said if any such odd arises during the course of the implemented action, the Information Technology team is fully set to iron it out.

The Vice Chancellor congratulated Director STAGS Dr. Sumera Umrani, Director ITSC Dr. Yasir Arfat Malkani and Director ORIC Dr. Zeeshan Bhatti for making effective arrangement for organizing webinar training session.