Vice Chancellor Sindh University underlines to meet COVID-19 challenges

The Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has underlined the need of meeting challenges of COVID-19 and preparation of a comprehensive plan to continue the academic activities so that the students could not suffer from closure of educational institutions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has underlined the need of meeting challenges of COVID-19 and preparation of a comprehensive plan to continue the academic activities so that the students could not suffer from closure of educational institutions.

"We are brought to battle unprecedented challenges and these are unusual times mandate unparallel strategies to cope academic losses, we are likely to incur on account of turbulence, disturbance and impediments caused by the pandemic literally crippling us to carry on in normal course academic activity at our respective varsities", he said.

The Vice Chancellor expressed these remarks while chairing online video-conference meeting of SU Faculty of Social Sciences.

He said that there was the need to explore and introduce innovative, dramatic and novel online, virtual teaching-learning option to minimize academic and research damage that has become too very conspicuous in the ongoing epidemic crisis and subsequent mass immobility across the globe.

The Vice Chancellor was joined in this online discussion by Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Zareen Abbasi, SU Registrar Dr. Ameer Ali Abro, Instiute Directors, Department Chairpersons and faculty from within the Faculty domain.

The Dean Dr. Zareen Abbasi informed the Vice Chancellor that all teachers had already conferred students with 40 marks assignments that would be accounting for the midterm examinations they would have taken if all were normal.

The Director internet Services Dr. Yasir Arafat Malkani informed that his team was working on a parallel plan that comprised two options: A and B. He added that as per option A they were exploiting social media tools like email communication, FaceBook page links, Google devices and WhatsApp streams to academically interact with students adding that as per option B they were developing a full-fledged and efficient Virtual Learning Management System (VLMS) with a view to integrate teaching-learning materials being prepared by faculty through student E-portal medium and other online domains if the lockdown situation prevailed beyond anticipated timeframe.

Academic Heads of various teaching departments shared with Dr. Burfat that they had already impressed upon faculty within their respective venues to begin working on developing and designing online teaching modules to administer in case the need be.

The Vice Chancellor while appreciating the efforts of all stakeholders expressed satisfaction over the ground covered in the given context up until then, underlined the need for concerted endeavors in continuation in step with the guidelines of Higher education Commission Islamabad.