Vice-Chancellor The Islamia University Of Bahawalpur Gives Away Hand Sanitizers To On-duty Staff

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 02:30 PM

Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob Saturday distributed hand sanitizers among on-duty employees of the university's Security and Estate Care Divisions

The IUB Science Society students have prepared these hand sanitizers at Faculty of Pharmacy with the help of a donation from IEEE UCET which were handed over by Dean of Pharmacy to the relevant Heads of Departments. These sanitizers will also be given to District Police and Medical Staff of Bahawal Victoria Hospital.

The IUB Science Society students have prepared these hand sanitizers at Faculty of Pharmacy with the help of a donation from IEEE UCET which were handed over by Dean of Pharmacy to the relevant Heads of Departments. These sanitizers will also be given to District Police and Medical Staff of Bahawal Victoria Hospital.

