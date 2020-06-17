Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur announces assessment, grading policy amid COVID-19

Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has issued a policy for assessment and grading of courses during Spring Semester 2020

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has issued a policy for assessment and grading of courses during Spring Semester 2020.

Spring Semester 2020 was conducted at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur under extraordinary circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The University transitioned to technology-based delivery of education to prevent loss of academic time of IUB students.

Course material bundles were made available for every course by the respective faculty members under the supervision of departmental Chairpersons. Learning Management System was deployed by the University. The training was conducted for LMS for various stakeholders. Examinations will be conducted in a composite manner to lessen the burden on students. The duration of the exam shall be between two to three hours, based on the number of subjects. The composite exam will have parts corresponding to each subject or course studied by the student during spring 2020. The final examinations will be conducted through the online method.

If any student decides not to appear in the Online Final exam, he/she will be considered to have taken the Spring Semester 2020 as Freeze Semester and shall have to repeat the semester with the next available semester. However, the tuition fee already paid for Spring 2020 by the student shall be carried forward and shall be considered applicable to a future semester. This will ensure that there is no financial loss whatsoever to the student.

Those students who are unable to attempt the exam due to remote locations will have their semester treated as freeze while those students who miss the exam due to sickness with Corona or any other serious illness but otherwise attended online classes will have to submit genuine medical documents and will be given makeup exam as per existing rules. Students will have to attempt the Online Exam from their homes by strictly following the COVID-19 health policy guidelines issued by the government. This Online Examination Policy will be applicable to all degree programs ongoing at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur including BS, MSc, M.Phil./MS/M.Sc.(Hons.), and Ph.D. programs.