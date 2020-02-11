UrduPoint.com
Vice Chancellor University Of Sindh Emphasizes Ending Patriarchal Mindset Against Women

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 10:47 PM

Vice Chancellor University of Sindh emphasizes ending patriarchal mindset against women

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has called for an end to patriarchal mindset to earn women their rightful place in society observing that social transformation world not be possible with women social mainstreaming

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has called for an end to patriarchal mindset to earn women their rightful place in society observing that social transformation world not be possible with women social mainstreaming.

Grooming stays as an integral part of culture and this very grooming is imparted to child by his or her mother a woman per se. It is woman who trains a child in life survival and success skills.

He observed these remarks in his talk on "Woman and Culture in National Context" organized by Institute of Sindhology under the aegis of Sindh studies lecture series on Tuesday.

He said, a woman deals in domestic chores 24/7 as an unpaid worker which reflects social apathy we all possess and manifest".

He said a woman significantly contributed towards domestic, familial, communal, regional, provincial, national, and international development by engaging in child-fostering, handicrafts and home economics.

"islam imparts women high social pedestal, honoring them as integral social cohesion unit a fact reflected through examples in its annals", Dr. Burfat emphasized.

Earlier, Incharge Director, Institute of Sindhology Dr Mehmood-ul-Hassan Mughal presented welcome note. A large number of faculty, researchers, community development activists and students formed the audience of this talk.

