UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vice Chancellor University Of Sindh Pays Tributes To Dr Hafiz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 06:48 PM

Vice Chancellor University of Sindh pays tributes to Dr Hafiz

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat while paying glowing tributes to the services of outgoing Dean Faculty of Arts Prof. Dr. Hafiz Abdul Ghani Shaikh said that his contribution would be long remembered

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat while paying glowing tributes to the services of outgoing Dean Faculty of Arts Prof. Dr. Hafiz Abdul Ghani Shaikh said that his contribution would be long remembered.

He expressed these remarks while addressing a farewell ceremony organized on Monday for outgoing Dean of Faculty of Arts Prof. Dr. Hafiz Abdul Ghani Shaikh upon superannuation of his service at Sindh University.

Complimenting Dean Dr Shaikh upon successful, smooth and productive completion of his service, Dr Burfat paid him glowing tribute for his selfless services, achievements, contribution and dissemination of knowledge and wisdom as a teacher par excellence.

"Once a teacher always a teacher and continue spreading light", he said and added, teachers never retire as they carry on benefiting mankind by their accumulated insights, experience and sagacity.

The farewell ceremony was attended by large number of academic and administrative heads and faculty of the university.

Related Topics

Sindh

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah orders certain commercial ..

19 minutes ago

No negligence to be tolerated in anti-dengue campa ..

30 seconds ago

SEPA asked for speedy prosecution of violators of ..

31 seconds ago

NED University pre-admission entry test for underg ..

33 seconds ago

PTI govt turns huge current account deficit into s ..

34 seconds ago

Three People Killed, 9 Injured in Car Bomb Blast i ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.