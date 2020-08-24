Vice Chancellor University of Sindh pays tributes to Dr Hafiz

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat while paying glowing tributes to the services of outgoing Dean Faculty of Arts Prof. Dr. Hafiz Abdul Ghani Shaikh said that his contribution would be long remembered.

He expressed these remarks while addressing a farewell ceremony organized on Monday for outgoing Dean of Faculty of Arts Prof. Dr. Hafiz Abdul Ghani Shaikh upon superannuation of his service at Sindh University.

Complimenting Dean Dr Shaikh upon successful, smooth and productive completion of his service, Dr Burfat paid him glowing tribute for his selfless services, achievements, contribution and dissemination of knowledge and wisdom as a teacher par excellence.

"Once a teacher always a teacher and continue spreading light", he said and added, teachers never retire as they carry on benefiting mankind by their accumulated insights, experience and sagacity.

The farewell ceremony was attended by large number of academic and administrative heads and faculty of the university.