Vice Chancellor University of Sindh takes serious notice over viral video

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat while taking serious notice over the viral video in electronic and social media has asked the formation of high powered investigation committee to probe into the matter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat while taking serious notice over the viral video in electronic and social media has asked the formation of high powered investigation committee to probe into the matter.

The university spokesman informed here on Wednesday that the person seen in the viral video of taking illegal gratification for admission of a candidate is a sweeper of teachers hostel and has been handed over to police for investigation.

Besides police, the university management has also been engaged in investigation into the matter on different aspects so that real culprits could be nabbed, the spokesman informed and added that the management has a clear policy of zero tolerance against those employees who involved in illegal practices.

The spokesman informed that entire admission procedure was computerized and all record available at university's official website, therefore, the question of wrong doing does not arise.

All admissions have been granted to students purely on merit and under transparent system therefore the university employees right from sweeper to high grade officer cannot help in granting admission through illegal practices, he maintained.

The university management was also investigating the motives behind the campaign in electronic and social media as the conspiracy to cause damages to management as well as university's reputation cannot be ruled out, the spokesman said and maintained that all those who found involved in this illegal practice after investigation would be strictly dealt according to rules and regulations of the university.