Vice Chancellor UoM Inks Agreement With ITTC

Published January 24, 2023

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ): Vice Chancellor, University of Malakand, Prof. Rashid Ahmad on Tuesday led a student industrial visit group to Israr International Trading and Construction Company (ITTC) Shamozai Swat and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cement the link between academia and industry.

The visit was aimed at providing students with a platform to acquire experience and exposure to the industrial sector. Ahmad Kamal Bangash, Country Director ITTC, Mian Ihsanullah, Director of Projects welcomed the delegation and informed them about the ongoing projects of the company. The students visited various sections of the office and inquired about ITTC's operations and objectives.

The vice chancellor was accompanied by faculty members, including Prof. Dr Waqar Ahmad, Dr Mohammad Usman, Maqsood Mazhar, Manager Research Operations, Focal Person, Kamyab Jawan Markaz.

