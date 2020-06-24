Vice Chancellor urges to collective role in containing virus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Parveen Shah Wednesday has called upon the eductionists and scholars to play their role in creating awareness on pitfalls of coronavirus pandemic in the region

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Parveen Shah Wednesday has called upon the eductionists and scholars to play their role in creating awareness on pitfalls of coronavirus pandemic in the region.

Presiding over a meeting at her office, she said that coronavirus had spread in every nook and corner today and it was their collective responsibility to take steps to contain it.