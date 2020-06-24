UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vice Chancellor Urges To Collective Role In Containing Virus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 03:32 PM

Vice Chancellor urges to collective role in containing virus

Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Parveen Shah Wednesday has called upon the eductionists and scholars to play their role in creating awareness on pitfalls of coronavirus pandemic in the region

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Parveen Shah Wednesday has called upon the eductionists and scholars to play their role in creating awareness on pitfalls of coronavirus pandemic in the region.

Presiding over a meeting at her office, she said that coronavirus had spread in every nook and corner today and it was their collective responsibility to take steps to contain it.

Related Topics

Khairpur Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia stages grand WWII parade ahead of vote on P ..

4 minutes ago

Yemen weddings air on live TV to avoid virus shutd ..

4 minutes ago

Nigerian troops rescue 6 hostages from bandits

4 minutes ago

German business confidence regains more ground in ..

4 minutes ago

Kiev Says Received Shipment of Javelin Missiles Fr ..

14 minutes ago

Three workers injured in Faisalabad

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.