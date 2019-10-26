Vice Chancellors Welcome Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Project

Dr. Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on SocialProtection and Poverty Alleviation has termed the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Project as highlytransformational, as it is the largest ever need-based scholarship programme to promote human capitalinvestment

The formal launch of the programme by the Prime Minister is planned for next week.She was telephonically addressing the 26th Vice Chancellors Committee Meeting convened by Dr.

Muhammad Ali, Chair of the VCs Committee to brief them about Government's upcoming EhsaasUndergraduate Scholarships.

The heads of public sector universities across the country attended themeeting at HEC Secretariat on Saturday, majority of them joined through video link from their campuses.She said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan is keen that this programme should benefit maximumnumber of students across the country, and that the Government will allocate more resources for it in thecoming years.