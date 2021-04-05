Vice Chief Of Air Staff Reviews Multi-National Exercise "Aces Meet 2021-1"

Air Marshal Syed Noman Ali, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force reviewed the ongoing multi-national air exercise "ACES Meet 2021-1" at an Operational Air Base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Air Marshal Syed Noman Ali, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force reviewed the ongoing multi-national air exercise "ACES Meet 2021-1" at an Operational Air Base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Vice Chief of Air Staff was given a comprehensive brief by Commandant Airpower Center of Excellence, Air Commodore Ahsen Yousaf, about the salient features and progress of the exercise "ACES MEET 2021-1", S said a PAF media release.

The Vice Chief expressed his satisfaction over the operational preparedness of the participating units and conduct of the exercise.

Major Gen Eid Bin Barrak Al-Otaibi, Commander King Abdul Aziz Air Base was also present at the occasion along with other military dignitaries from PAF and RSAF.