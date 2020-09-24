UrduPoint.com
Vice Chief Of The Naval Staff Confers Military Awards Upon Pakistan Navy Personnel

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 06:30 PM

In an impressive Investiture Ceremony held at NHQ, Islamabad, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani conferred military awards upon Pakistan Navy personnel

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th September, 2020) In an impressive Investiture Ceremony held at NHQ, Islamabad, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani conferred military awards upon Pakistan Navy personnel.


The recipients of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) were Cdre Rizwan Ali Munawar, Cdre Khurram Shahzad, Cdre Noman Bashir Usmani, Cdre Muhammad Masood Ahmed, Cdre Syed Nayyer Mohsin, Cdre Sajid Hussain, Cdre Kashif Munir, Cdre Khalid Habib, Cdre Dr Shafiq ur Rehman Qureshi and Cdre Muhammad Shahnawaz Khan.


The recipients of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) were Cdr Tanweer Shahid, Cdr Rashid Ali, Cdr Abdul Aleem, Lt Cdr Adnan Bin Sultan and Lt Cdr Syed Adnan Shah.

The recipients of Tamgha-i-Basalat were Cdr Khurram Daud and Muhammad Islam SFT-I.


Besides, 2 Awards of TK(M)-I, 3 awards of TK(M)-II and 12 awards of TK(M)-III have also been conferred upon Chief Petty Officers and Sailors of Pakistan Navy. Chief of the Naval Staff Letters of Commendation have been awarded to 38 Officers, Chief Petty Officers, Sailors and Navy Civilians.
The ceremony was attended by senior serving and retired officers of Pakistan Navy.

