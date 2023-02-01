Vice Consul General of Iran visits Jam e Shifa Hospital

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The Iranian Vice Consular General, Quetta, Faridoon Peer Lorin, and Consular Officer Bahram Khadimian visited Jam Shifa Hospital Satellite Town, here, on Tuesday.

They Inspected various departments of the hospital.

Dr. Muhammad Ishaq, Chief Executive of Jam e Shifa Hospital, while briefing, said that Jam Shifa Hospital had been providing treatment facilities to Afghan refugees and other people for the last 30 years.

He said that 150 to 200 patients were provided free medicines in the hospital every day after check-ups in the OPD, apart from all the tests.

Dr. Mohammad Ishaq expressed his gratitude to Iran for giving medicines and other goods.

Speaking on this occasion, Vice Consul General of Quetta, Republic of Islamic Iran Faridoon Peer Lorin said that being a doctor "is a noble profession".

For the treatment of poor patients in Jam-e-Shifa Hospital, medicines were being provided by the Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he added.

He maintained that Iran's Red Crescent was providing free health facilities and medicines to hundreds of patients daily which was no less than a miracle.