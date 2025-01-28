Vice President Ericsson Company Visits PSCA Headquarters
Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2025 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The vice president of Ericsson Company along with a delegation visited the Punjab Safe
Cities Authority Headquarters (PSCA) here on Tuesday.
The delegation included Country Manager Amir Ahsan, Strategic Threat Analysis
Lead Mattias Loof, and others.
The delegation was briefed on the operations of the institution by Operations Commander SP Muhammad Shafique Ahmad. The delegation was given a briefing on various sectors, including Pakistan's first virtual women's police station and the Child Safety Centre.
They were also briefed on the operations of the Safe City Operation and Monitoring Centre.
The delegation was informed about the new features of the 15 Emergency Helpline system and the advanced artificial intelligence system. They were also briefed on the AI-based Traffic Violations System.
Operations Commander SP Shafique Ahmad stated that the use of modern technology was providing a safe environment for business activities. Smart Safe City projects are being implemented in 18 additional districts of Punjab.
The delegation appreciated the Safe City measures taken to protect foreign investment and the business community.
Recent Stories
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives India’s Minister of External Affairs
Abu Dhabi to host EuroLeague Final Four for first time
NA speaker postpones negotiation committee meeting after PTI refusal
Ajman DED launches 'Investor Statement' project
FTA urges natural persons to register for Corporate Tax before March 31
RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Estonia
EDGE to showcase 200 disruptive technology, defence solutions at IDEX 2025
UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on re-election
National Human Rights Institution approves operational plan
Four players added to star-studded line up for Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 to open with New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra
Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Khushi Kapoor defends cosmetic s ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
E&T dept inspects 6,894 vehicles across Punjab43 seconds ago
-
Vice president Ericsson Company visits PSCA Headquarters53 seconds ago
-
Govt to challenge SCP order for Full Court56 seconds ago
-
NDMA dispatches 11 truckloads of relief goods to Kurram11 minutes ago
-
NA speaker postpones negotiation committee meeting after PTI refusal14 minutes ago
-
CAYA 2025: ‘Spark’ magazine launched to celebrate young Pakistani achievers21 minutes ago
-
Three arrested, weapons recovered21 minutes ago
-
120-truck food convoy reaches Kurram21 minutes ago
-
Excise deptt extends token tax deadline till 31st21 minutes ago
-
Secretary Health Gilgit-Baltistan warns employees against political activities21 minutes ago
-
Tank police officers, personnel get cash awards31 minutes ago
-
Religious tourism: A vital revenue stream for Pakistan's economy needs digital projection31 minutes ago