Vice president Ericsson Company visits PSCA Headquarters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The vice president of Ericsson Company along with a delegation visited the Punjab Safe

Cities Authority Headquarters (PSCA) here on Tuesday.

The delegation included Country Manager Amir Ahsan, Strategic Threat Analysis

Lead Mattias Loof, and others.

The delegation was briefed on the operations of the institution by Operations Commander SP Muhammad Shafique Ahmad. The delegation was given a briefing on various sectors, including Pakistan's first virtual women's police station and the Child Safety Centre.

They were also briefed on the operations of the Safe City Operation and Monitoring Centre.

The delegation was informed about the new features of the 15 Emergency Helpline system and the advanced artificial intelligence system. They were also briefed on the AI-based Traffic Violations System.

Operations Commander SP Shafique Ahmad stated that the use of modern technology was providing a safe environment for business activities. Smart Safe City projects are being implemented in 18 additional districts of Punjab.

The delegation appreciated the Safe City measures taken to protect foreign investment and the business community.