Vice President SAARC Chamber stresses for opening of Nawapass border for trade

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Vice President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Haji Ghulam Ali Tuesday said that opening of Nawapass Border with Afghanistan for trade will not only generate livelihood opportunities in Bajaur and Mohmand districts, but also enhance volume of trade between the two neighbouring countries.

Haji Ghulam Ali expressed these views while talking with President of Inayat Kaley Bajaur Bazar, Imran Khan and General Secretary, Muhammad Rehman who called on him at his office.

The traders of Bajaur apprised Haji Ghulam about the problems being faced by trading community of the area due to closer of Nawapass border between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

VP SAARC Chamber who is also former President of FPCCI assured visiting traders of approaching concerned authorities for opening of Nawapass border.

He said opening of this border post will not only benefit Bajaur and Mohmand districts, but would also commercially benefit dwellers of Kunar and other areas in Afghanistan.

Opening of this trade route will also help in increasing trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan, benefiting trading community in both the countries.

He said Pakistan has always strived for promotion of regional trade through the platform of SAARC and struggled for removal of difficulties in this regard.