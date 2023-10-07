Open Menu

Vice President SCCI Assumes Charge

Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Sanaullah Khan formally took charge of his office as Senior Vice President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, according to a press release issued here on Saturday.

Ghazanfar Bilour, former President of FPCCI, and Fuad Ishaq, President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, along with representatives of traders, attended the ceremony.

Former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour and traders’ leaders extended heartfelt felicitations to the SCCI’s President Fuad Ishaq and Senior Vice President Sanaullah Khan Saraf and expressed hope that they, along with other members of their cabinet, would play an important role in the resolution of business community issues.

Speaking on the occasion, Fuad Ishaq said businesses, trade, and exports are affected by a stagnant situation, and a number of units have been shut down, leading to massive unemployment. He praised the business community's resilience and consistent role toward the economic development of the country.

APP/mds/

