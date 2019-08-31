UrduPoint.com
Vice-President Shixin Chen Reaffirms ADB's Strong Commitment To Pakistan's Development

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 12:34 AM

Vice-President Shixin Chen Reaffirms ADB's Strong Commitment to Pakistan's Development

Asian Development Bank (ADB) Vice-President Shixin Chen met with the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan during his first official visit to the country on 29-30 August, during which he reaffirmed ADB's support for Pakistan's development priorities

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th August, 2019) - Asian Development Bank (ADB) Vice-President Shixin Chen met with the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan during his first official visit to the country on 29-30 August, during which he reaffirmed ADB's support for Pakistan's development priorities.During his 2-day visit to Pakistan, Chen also met with the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue .

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh; Minister for Economic Affairs . Muhammad Hammad Azhar; Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Program Ms. Sania Nishtar; Minister for Energy . Omar Ayub Khan; Minister for Planning, Development, and Reforms .

Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar; and other senior government officials."ADB has an enduring development partnership with Pakistan.Over the last five decades, Pakistan and ADB have worked together to develop the country's key infrastructure, promote exports and private sector efficiency, reform public sector management, develop the country's financial market, improve urban services, provide emergency assistance, and prioritize social sector development.

" said Mr.

Chen. "ADB is committed to support the government's reform agenda to promote inclusive and sustainable economic growth, develop key infrastructure, strengthen regional cooperation, attract investments, and promote industry and the private sector."ADB and Pakistan are preparing a new 5-year Country Partnership Strategy for 2020 to 2024.

Aligned with the government's development vision and ADB's 2030 Strategy, the new CPS will define development priorities to support Pakistan's economic transformation programs. The new strategy will also complement efforts by other development partners."ADB plans to provide Pakistan about $7 billion in fresh assistance for various development projects and policy-based programs during the next three years under its country operations business plan 2020-2022, aimed at developing the country's social protection, urban services, energy security, transport, agriculture and water resources, education, trade, and tourism.

This will help spur inclusive and sustainable economic growth," . Chen said.

