VICS station made operational in RY Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

The regional transport authority (RTA) has made operational the Vehicle Inspection and Certification System (VICS) station in the city to facilitate people in getting fitness certificates and route permits

RAHIM YAR KHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :-:The regional transport authority (RTA) has made operational the Vehicle Inspection and Certification System (VICS) station in the city to facilitate people in getting fitness certificates and route permits.

Talking to the media here on Monday, RTA Secretary Riasat Ali said the VICS station adjacent to the New General Bus Stand had been closed a year ago due to coronavirus pandemic and now it had been made functional on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad.

He said the VICS station would issue fitness certificates to all light and heavy vehicles owners after inspecting the fitness of vehicles. He warned that no vehicle would be allowed to ply on road without acquiring fitness certificate and route permit in the district.