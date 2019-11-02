VICS station to set up for vehicles fitness certificates

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :The district administration has decided to establish Vehicles Inspection and Certification System station (VICS) for issuance of fitness certificates to public transport vehicles

Deputy Commissioner Dr.

Umer Sher Chatta stated this while addressing a meeting here on Saturday.

He said that the establishment of VICS station was direly needed as there was no Vehicles Inspection and Certification System station (VICS) in the district.