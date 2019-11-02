VICS Station To Set Up For Vehicles Fitness Certificates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 06:39 PM
The district administration has decided to establish Vehicles Inspection and Certification System station (VICS) for issuance of fitness certificates to public transport vehicles
Deputy Commissioner Dr.
Umer Sher Chatta stated this while addressing a meeting here on Saturday.
He said that the establishment of VICS station was direly needed as there was no Vehicles Inspection and Certification System station (VICS) in the district.