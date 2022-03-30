UrduPoint.com

Victim Families Call For Judicial Probe Into Kocha Risaldaar Suicide Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2022 | 07:19 PM

Victim families call for judicial probe into Kocha Risaldaar suicide attack

The families of the victims of March 5 Kocha Risaldaar mosque suicide blast Wednesday called for judicial probe and bringing the culprits to justice

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :The families of the victims of March 5 Kocha Risaldaar mosque suicide blast Wednesday called for judicial probe and bringing the culprits to justice.

The families, led by Muzaffar Akhunzada, staged a demonstration here outside the Peshawar Press Club.

They chanted slogans against the attacker and their facilitators.

Speaking on the occasion, Muzaffar Akhunzada urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to form a judicial commission for an impartial investigation into the suicide attack. He demanded one representative each from civil services, print media, electronic media, civil society and victims' families should also be included in the commission.

Related Topics

Suicide Attack Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Society Suicide March Mosque Media From Government

Recent Stories

EU Considering Sanctions on More Russian Banks in ..

EU Considering Sanctions on More Russian Banks in Coming Days - Reports

15 seconds ago
 UN Mission Believes 'Luminous Object' Caused Helic ..

UN Mission Believes 'Luminous Object' Caused Helicopter Crash in DR Congo

17 seconds ago
 PCJCCI holds awareness session on acquiring easy f ..

PCJCCI holds awareness session on acquiring easy finance

18 seconds ago
 CPEC Karot Hydropower Project hoists its fourth ro ..

CPEC Karot Hydropower Project hoists its fourth rotor

20 seconds ago
 Taiwan reports 163 new COVID-19 cases

Taiwan reports 163 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 Susan Collins Becomes First Republican Senator to ..

Susan Collins Becomes First Republican Senator to Confirm Jackson to US Supreme ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.