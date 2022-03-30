Victim families call for judicial probe into Kocha Risaldaar suicide attack

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :The families of the victims of March 5 Kocha Risaldaar mosque suicide blast Wednesday called for judicial probe and bringing the culprits to justice.

The families, led by Muzaffar Akhunzada, staged a demonstration here outside the Peshawar Press Club.

They chanted slogans against the attacker and their facilitators.

Speaking on the occasion, Muzaffar Akhunzada urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to form a judicial commission for an impartial investigation into the suicide attack. He demanded one representative each from civil services, print media, electronic media, civil society and victims' families should also be included in the commission.