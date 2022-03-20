Victim of Boi video scandal kills two accused in Boi Bazar

(@FahadShabbir)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :The victim of Boi video scandal Sunday shot dead two accused of scandal and fled the scene.

According to the police sources, in the area of Ghari Habeeb Ullah police station, the victim of Boi video scandal Ajmal along with his father Ameer Afzal shot dead two accused of video scandal Mushtaq son of Muhammad Ayub and Raveed son of Ghulam Haider in Boi Bazar when they were released from the jail.

Ghari Habeeb Ullah police station registered a double murder case and started the investigation.

A year ago both slain Mushtaq and Ravaid tortured naked Ajmal in Boi and also make a video which was later gone viral on social media.

On the complaint of Ajmal about the naked video, police arrested both accused and presented them before the session judge who after completion of the remand period sent them to jail.

On Sunday both were released from jail after approval of bail from the court and reached Boi where the victim Ajmal and his father Ameer Afzal ambushed and killed Mushtaq and Ravaid.