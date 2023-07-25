Open Menu

Victim Of Domestic Violence Admitted To LGH

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Victim of domestic violence admitted to LGH

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :A victim of domestic violence, 15-year-old Rizwana of Sargodha, has been admitted to the Lahore General Hospital and being treated in the ICU.

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar has formed a 12-member special medical board consisting of professors and senior doctors for medical examination and treatment of the victim.

The board headed by Prof Jodat Saleem will determine injuries of the girl in addition to medical examination and a complete medical report will be prepared soon.

On Tuesday, Prof Al-Fareed Zafar himself visited the injured girl and met her family.

The principal PGMI said that he has constituted a board for Rizwana's treatment and he would personally monitor the matters to ensure the best medical facilities to the girl.

MS Dr Khalid bin Aslam said Rizwana was referred from DHQ Rehbar Hospital Sargodha on July 24 and was brought to the Emergency Department of the LGH around 4:00pm whiledoctors immediately provided medical assistance to improve her condition. He said thatthe health professionals were on 24-hour duty for treatment and care of the girl.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Sargodha July Post Family From Best

Recent Stories

GMC reflects UAE&#039;s leading position as global ..

GMC reflects UAE&#039;s leading position as global media industry capital: Shamm ..

19 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed congratulates President of Uzbek ..

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates President of Uzbekistan on his birthday

19 minutes ago
 MoHRE records 18.6 million communication processes ..

MoHRE records 18.6 million communication processes with its customers in H1 2023

34 minutes ago
 SEC approves second batch of housing subsidy benef ..

SEC approves second batch of housing subsidy beneficiaries

49 minutes ago
 ECP defers Imran Khan's contempt case indictment u ..

ECP defers Imran Khan's contempt case indictment until Aug 2

55 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in of n ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in of new judges of Dubai Rental Disp ..

3 hours ago
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Visit Pa ..

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Visit Pakistan in August for Official ..

4 hours ago
 UAE, Azerbaijan hold first consular consultations ..

UAE, Azerbaijan hold first consular consultations meeting

4 hours ago
 NA speak reaffirms unwavering commitment to democr ..

NA speak reaffirms unwavering commitment to democracy, good governance

4 hours ago

PM calls for putting end to ‘abhorrent practice’ of desecration of holy book ..

4 hours ago
 Zaheer Janjua underlines importance of conflict-fr ..

Zaheer Janjua underlines importance of conflict-free South Asia for prosperous f ..

4 hours ago
 Blinken, Bilawal discuss Pakistan’s economy, Afg ..

Blinken, Bilawal discuss Pakistan’s economy, Afghanistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan