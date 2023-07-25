Victim of domestic violence admitted to LGH

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :A victim of domestic violence, 15-year-old Rizwana of Sargodha, has been admitted to the Lahore General Hospital and being treated in the ICU.

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar has formed a 12-member special medical board consisting of professors and senior doctors for medical examination and treatment of the victim.

The board headed by Prof Jodat Saleem will determine injuries of the girl in addition to medical examination and a complete medical report will be prepared soon.

On Tuesday, Prof Al-Fareed Zafar himself visited the injured girl and met her family.

The principal PGMI said that he has constituted a board for Rizwana's treatment and he would personally monitor the matters to ensure the best medical facilities to the girl.

MS Dr Khalid bin Aslam said Rizwana was referred from DHQ Rehbar Hospital Sargodha on July 24 and was brought to the Emergency Department of the LGH around 4:00pm whiledoctors immediately provided medical assistance to improve her condition. He said thatthe health professionals were on 24-hour duty for treatment and care of the girl.