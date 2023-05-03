Victim Support Officers posted in Bahawalpur police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Following the policy and directions of senior officials of the Central Police Headquarters, Victim Support Officers have been posted at police stations in the Bahawalpur district.

Bahawalpur Police spokesperson said here that District Police Officer Bahawalpur Syed Muhammad Abbas has issued a notification for the appointment of victim support officers in police stations.

He said that the affected support officers have also been assigned the duty of being in charge of the complaint cell in the police stations.

The spokesman further said that such a step was taken to bring more improvement in the performance of police personnel besides providing facilities to people visiting police stations to submit their complaints.