Victimization of Bilawal Bhutto continues, says Bilawal Bhutto

The PPP Chairman says Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur continuously faced courts, ECL and jails for two years even during the global pandemic of Covid-19 while many others who are in powers will not be summoned just because there are currently two laws in Pakistan.

3 special assistants, Ministers and PM’s sister will not be summoned because we have two laws in.

His reaction has come after his father and aunt both were indicted by an accountability court in money laundering and Thatha Water references in Islamabad.

On the other hand, Shehebaz Sharif, the Opposition Leader in National Assembly, was also arrested after his bail was turned down by a LHC division bench in money laundering case.