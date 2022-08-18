Victimization of Kashmiri Muslims continues unabated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) : Aug 18 (APP):The Indian occupational forces have started sacking Muslim employees from their jobs under fake and fabricated charges, says a report reaching here Thursday from across the Line of Control.

According to the report, the plan to remove ten thousand Kashmiri Muslim employees from "State government" jobs has begun so that Indian nationals could be appointed on "vacant positions".

The current plan is a part of the India's larger agenda to strengthen Delhi's unlawful rule in the disputed IIOJK State in the wake of Delhi's sinister action on August 05, 2019.

The puppet State government has recently sacked four Kashmiri Muslim officers including Mrs. Assbah Khan, a senior officer of Kashmir Administrative Services, for indulging in 'anti-national' activities. She is the wife of a renowned Kashmiri freedom fighter Muhammad Farooq Dar, Commander of JKLF.

Her husband Farooq Dar was also arrested in IIOJK in 1990 and 26 fake cases were slapped against him and which were later dismissed by the Indian Supreme Court. It took Mohammad Farooq 16 years of his life to prove his innocence.

Dar famously known as Bitta Karate, was once again arrested in 2008 during the Amarnath land row agitation in occupied Kashmir and currently languishing in India's notorious Tihar jail.

Second of the sacked employees, Muheet Ahmad Bhat, who worked at the University of Kashmir, was alleged to have been involved in spreading a secessionist agenda at the University by radicalizing students.

Whereas, Qadri, Senior Assistant Professor at the Kashmir University was also booked under fake and fabricated charges.

The fourth sacked Kashmiri Muslim officer identified as Syed Abdul Mueed, an IT manager at JKEDI, was also charged with fake allegations of spreading secessionist activities, the report said.

The process of sacking Kashmiri Muslim officers and employees began in April last year, a week after the New Delhi installed puppet State administration constituted a committee to investigate allegations of involvement of Kashmiri Muslim government employees in, what the puppet authorities maintained, the "anti-State activities".

Under the draconian laws enforced in IIOJK, the State does not require to hold any departmental inquiry prior to serving such orders to any employee and the employees are not allowed to defend their case.