Victims of Aggression: Raising ‘Voice for the Voiceless’ on International Day of Innocent Children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) A conscience-pricking 'protest note' has stunned the observant eyes of the world, by means of an extremely rare and unusually sensitising way that it has been presented to the global conscience. The mind-n-heart shaking note titled 'A Voice for the Voiceless' has been presented by 10-year-old Ubaydah al-Fiddhah Hafia and her 12-year-old brother Ghulam Bishar Hafi, who have chosen to write the protest note with their own blood. The 'Voice for the Voiceless' note has been presented to mark the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression 2024, who are victimised in wars and other situations of aggression. The blood-written note clearly highlights the pressing concerns of relevance and indicates certain lucid-clear segments and avenues of 'systematic brutalities' that have been repetitively committed against the innocent children – the most vulnerable that remain the softest target and the easiest objects of prey. The small children's voice raising effort has raised a number of serious questions and integrated them all to make a composite question mark on the subject-matter and the position held by the institutional fora worldwide.

The symbolic format adopted by the two children was primarily conceived as an ignition for a clarion call, which would be destined to some sequels' chain aimed to knock at the doors of the global hierarchies and begging from them to turn their heads and ears to the screams of the innocent children who become "the softest-n-easiest objects of prey" in the situations of aggression.

Children are simply children -- whether they belong to any of the ethnic facets of region, religion or race, they are after all children, the most vulnerable part of the humankind. Be it the Ukraine war or the Iraq war, be it from the worst past archives of the Holocaust mega tragedy or the genocidal persecution of Rohingyas, be it the past case of the massacre in Army Public school in Pakistan or the... or the ongoing worst case scenario of macro grave aggression against innocent Palestinian children. “O innovators, you know our innocence very well - and that's why you have confidently and quite irregrretfully invented the 'toy bombs' in order to entrap us quite softly by reshaping the innovative frames and forms of ‘Neo-Hitlerianism'. Isn't it? Don't you see the evidence-based data, which clearly authenticate the ongoing situation in Gaza, in which nearly 700,000 children are starving to death?

“O people, shame for the criminal shamelessness on shooting at babies in cradles; shame for traumatising the infants during their initial moments in this world!

“O people, do imagine (for a while) of this planet without us - this world, which you think belongs to you solely - would turn into a graveyard without us. Because we are the true colours of the flowery garden of the globe. If we become fade, the whole planetary garden would be faded. O world leaders, take a pause to rethink, review and revise your perceptual framework about us - try to see our blood-washed faces through the lens of humanity, if you do have it at all - do listen to the screams of the dying-alive babies being heavily bombed, if you do have the least idea of a humane audibility.

Dare to deny the facts or gather the courage to revisit all this that you have had in all of your codes and conducts concerning us -- the gadgetless, the helpless and ultimately the voiceless community of the planet!"

Quite irrefutably and undeniably, it is a horrific reality that in the complex landscape of modern conflict, few tactics are as sinister as the use of toy bombs – insidious devices designed to target children. Far from innocent playthings, these nefarious inventions represent a chilling manifestation of cruelty and disregard not only for the human life, but the 'humanity itself'. Their existence underscores the depths to which some will sink in pursuit of their goals, regardless of the innocence they use to sacrifice, purposefully and intentionally.

The genesis of toy bombs can be traced back from the post-modern-age era to the bleak annals of warfare and terrorism. These devices, often disguised as harmless playthings, are engineered with deadly intent. Their inception reflects a disturbing strategy to exploit the vulnerability of children, utilising their trust and curiosity -- as unwitting tools of blood-bath.

Toy bombs are crafted with meticulous precision, designed to evade detection and lure unsuspecting victims. From seemingly innocuous teddy bears to brightly coloured balls, the guise of innocence conceals a deadly payload. Ingeniously concealed detonation mechanisms ensure maximum impact, amplifying the horror of their intended purpose.

The existence of toy bombs stands as a stark reminder of the depravity of those who would target the most vulnerable among us. In the face of such malevolence, it is incumbent upon us to stand united in defence of innocence and safeguard the life sanctity of childhood. Only through collective resolve and unwavering determination can we hope to eradicate this type of the horrific realities, and ensure a safer world for future generations.

To write something with one's own blood is the terminal symbolic expression and a confession that -- "I or we, have been failed to do what was the imperative requisite of the situation or at least, the moral obligation that we could have considered of -- sufficiently seriously and judiciously!”

Writing of the protest note has been initiated by Fiddhah on June 4 to mark the UN Observance Day on the subject matter and would consist on sequels starting from 4th, since the small children cannot donate at once the blood required to complete the document. The protester kids gained their motivation and inspiration from their father Prof. Aurangzeb Hafi, who has long served as the senior Asian P.I. for postdoctoral studies, and was declared as the third son by the famous humanitarian Ms. Bilquis Edhi.

The blood-written plea-protest titled 'Voice of the Voiceless' is parallelly aimed to serve as an open letter to the international authorities and at the same time a wake-up call to the collective conscience of the world to come up with a resolute and unwavering commitment to save the children from 'Neo-Hitlerian' tactics that are continuously being employed in the wars or the war-like situations of aggression.