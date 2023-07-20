Open Menu

Victims Of Bara Suicide Attack Identified

Sumaira FH Published July 20, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Victims of Bara suicide attack identified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :The identity of one martyred policeman and six other police injured that thwarted a suicide attack at Bara tehsil in Khyber district were identified here Thursday.

Khyber police inspector Muhammad Asim told APP that constable Tayyab was martred and constables Jamil, Hadi, Bakht Nawaz, Zubair, Gul Said and Nawaz sustained injuries in the attack.

He said four civilians also sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to hospital. He said two suicide bombers, who were trying to enter the Bara Tehsil compound in through main gate were killed. He said huge explosion occurred after explosive west of the attackers were detonated.

He said that brave policemen thwarted the attack and saved many precious lives.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Suicide Attack Police Suicide

Recent Stories

Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

3 minutes ago
 DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with Sou ..

DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with South Asia

2 hours ago
 Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over ..

Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over Holy Quran desecration

3 hours ago
 Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day ..

Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day visit

4 hours ago
 Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 July 2023

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher educati ..

UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher education and scientfic research

13 hours ago
 EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme ..

EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme reaches over 6,700 school stud ..

14 hours ago
 Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

15 hours ago
 US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing No ..

US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing Not Provoking - Chinese Envoy

15 hours ago
 Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Nia ..

Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Niazi: Rana Sana

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan