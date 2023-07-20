Victims of Bara suicide attack identified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :The identity of one martyred policeman and six other police injured that thwarted a suicide attack at Bara tehsil in Khyber district were identified here Thursday.

Khyber police inspector Muhammad Asim told APP that constable Tayyab was martred and constables Jamil, Hadi, Bakht Nawaz, Zubair, Gul Said and Nawaz sustained injuries in the attack.

He said four civilians also sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to hospital. He said two suicide bombers, who were trying to enter the Bara Tehsil compound in through main gate were killed. He said huge explosion occurred after explosive west of the attackers were detonated.

He said that brave policemen thwarted the attack and saved many precious lives.