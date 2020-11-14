Victims of Dadhocha Dam to be provided full support: Commissioner

Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Muhammad Mahmood has said that the government would provide full protection and all possible help to the victims of Dadhocha Dam

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Muhammad Mahmood has said that the government would provide full protection and all possible help to the victims of Dadhocha Dam.

He said that work on Dadhocha Dam would be carried out with consent of local people and victims, and the concerns of the people would be given top priority.

Commissioner expressed these views while meeting the victims of Dadhocha Dam along with Member National Assembly Sadaqat Abbasi at the Commissioner's Office.

He said that Dadhocha Dam is of special importance to the people of Rawalpindi and is indispensable to meet their water needs. He said that the main purpose of consultation with the people affected by the Dadhocha Dam was to work in accordance with all their legal and constitutional rights.

MNA Sadaqat Abbasi said that talks were being held with the victims of Dadhocha Dam in the presence of public representatives and the PTI government should make progress on this important project in accordance with the aspirations of the people and in the light of constitutional and legal rights of the victims.

He said that Dadhocha Dam has now become indispensable for the people of Rawalpindi as not only the population has increased rapidly but also the ground water level in Rawalpindi is declining rapidly.