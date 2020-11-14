UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Victims Of Dadhocha Dam To Be Provided Full Support: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 10:53 PM

Victims of Dadhocha Dam to be provided full support: Commissioner

Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Muhammad Mahmood has said that the government would provide full protection and all possible help to the victims of Dadhocha Dam

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Muhammad Mahmood has said that the government would provide full protection and all possible help to the victims of Dadhocha Dam.

He said that work on Dadhocha Dam would be carried out with consent of local people and victims, and the concerns of the people would be given top priority.

Commissioner expressed these views while meeting the victims of Dadhocha Dam along with Member National Assembly Sadaqat Abbasi at the Commissioner's Office.

He said that Dadhocha Dam is of special importance to the people of Rawalpindi and is indispensable to meet their water needs. He said that the main purpose of consultation with the people affected by the Dadhocha Dam was to work in accordance with all their legal and constitutional rights.

MNA Sadaqat Abbasi said that talks were being held with the victims of Dadhocha Dam in the presence of public representatives and the PTI government should make progress on this important project in accordance with the aspirations of the people and in the light of constitutional and legal rights of the victims.

He said that Dadhocha Dam has now become indispensable for the people of Rawalpindi as not only the population has increased rapidly but also the ground water level in Rawalpindi is declining rapidly.

Related Topics

National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Water Dam Rawalpindi Progress All Government Top

Recent Stories

Sharjah Translation Grant receives 1,014 applicati ..

9 minutes ago

SEDD completes more over 214,000 digital transacti ..

9 minutes ago

315 candidates to contest GB election

1 minute ago

Police arrest teacher on harassing student

1 minute ago

Saif bin Zayed, Mansour bin Zayed offer condolence ..

24 minutes ago

Police arrest 5 suspects of November 12 murder

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.