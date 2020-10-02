UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Victims Of 'Handwara' Massacre Awaiting Justice Even After 30 Years

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 01:50 PM

Victims of 'Handwara' massacre awaiting justice even after 30 years

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops had set on fire Handwara Bazaar in Kupwara district on October 01, 1990, turning the entire bazaar and residential houses into a heap of ashes besides martyring 27 Kashmiris and injuring around 150 others.

According to Kashmir Media Service, eyewitnesses of this heinous massacre told media that they would never forget this day.

They said that the Indian troops had not only burnt the bazaar of the town and a part of the residential area but also opened fire on innocent people, killing 27 people on the spot.

They said that apart from loss of precious lives, property worth cores of rupees was destroyed in the incident. They said that the families of the martyrs were still awaiting justice after a passage of 30 years.

Eyewitnesses said that all the boundaries of injustice had been crossed with the victims and the devastation of the tragedy is still embarrassing the humanity.

Related Topics

India Fire Martyrs Shaheed Jammu October Media All From

Recent Stories

Lahore Motorway gang-rape case: Main suspect dodge ..

20 minutes ago

UVAS, FJMUink MoUto promote academic, research coo ..

35 minutes ago

Laos, Russia Yet to Fully Unlock Trade Potential, ..

23 minutes ago

PGF taking concrete steps for gymnastics in Pakist ..

23 minutes ago

Azerbaijan Says to Retaliate to Armenian Shelling ..

30 minutes ago

Laos Seeks Russian Investment in Hydroelectricity, ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.