Victory Celebrations At Wagah Border Crossing, India Skips Parade
Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2025 | 09:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Participants in victory celebrations at Wagah border here showered flowers on Ranger soldiers, while India escaped from the parade on Sunday.
Official sources told APP that the participants who gathered at Wagah border crossing included a large number of youth, elders, women and children who carried the national flag and appeared filled with the spirit of love for the country. Although the Pakistan Stadium is still under construction and public participation is limited, a sea of people came to Wagah border crossing on Sunday, as the entire nation stands by its army.
At the end of the parade, citizens showered flower petals on the Pakistan Rangers Punjab, garlanded them and repeatedly shouted slogans of "We are proud of you". Elderly women paid tribute to the sacrifices and perseverance of the soldiers by kissing their foreheads.
During this time, there was complete silence on the Indian side at the Wagah border crossing. The BSF soldiers did not participate in the parade, only the tricolor was lowered silently.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025
Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan
Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire
Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation
Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan
Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack
Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Victory celebrations at Wagah border crossing, India skips parade3 minutes ago
-
Atta Tarar grieved over demise of senior journalist Maimoona's mother3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s calculated response to Indian aggression acknowledged globally: Tariq Fazal3 minutes ago
-
Governor pays tributes to armed forces, Pakistani pilots3 minutes ago
-
ITP penalizes over 5,900 for traffic violations3 minutes ago
-
City experiences hot weather, scattered rain with hail13 minutes ago
-
PDMA Punjab put on high alert amid rain, wind, hailstorm forecast13 minutes ago
-
Youm e Tashakur with patriotic fervour marked in Karachi13 minutes ago
-
Prisons Minister visits Central Jail Hyderabad13 minutes ago
-
Amb. Tipu briefs Chairman Pak-Iran Parliamentary Group on India’s aggression13 minutes ago
-
Lahore rallies behind armed forces after decisive blow to Indian aggression23 minutes ago
-
Youm Tashakur: A national tribute to defenders of Pakistan for thwarting India's aggression23 minutes ago