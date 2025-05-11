Victory celebrations at Wagah border crossing, India skips parade

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Participants in victory celebrations at Wagah border here showered flowers on Ranger soldiers, while India escaped from the parade on Sunday.

Official sources told APP that the participants who gathered at Wagah border crossing included a large number of youth, elders, women and children who carried the national flag and appeared filled with the spirit of love for the country. Although the Pakistan Stadium is still under construction and public participation is limited, a sea of people came to Wagah border crossing on Sunday, as the entire nation stands by its army.

At the end of the parade, citizens showered flower petals on the Pakistan Rangers Punjab, garlanded them and repeatedly shouted slogans of "We are proud of you". Elderly women paid tribute to the sacrifices and perseverance of the soldiers by kissing their foreheads.

During this time, there was complete silence on the Indian side at the Wagah border crossing. The BSF soldiers did not participate in the parade, only the tricolor was lowered silently.