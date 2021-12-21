UrduPoint.com

Victory, Defeat Part Of Politics: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said victory and defeat in the elections were part of politics as wrong selection of the candidates in the local bodies elections had become real cause of party defeat in the Khyber Pakhtunkhawa

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would make analysis about its mistakes regarding loss in the local government elections in the province.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had reached the current stage after continuous struggle and he wanted to uplift the country, adding he was a man who had broken the two party system in the country.

Replying to a question, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had divided in different groups as every one could see visible rift between the party.

Farrukh Habib said it was astonishing that when opposition parties win elections, they start praising the institutions but whenever they lose they start criticizing them.

The prime minister had shrunk the opposition political parties including the PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party at provincial level, adding the people of the country were well aware about the corruption of both the political parties which they had made during their previous governments, he added.

