Victory In GB Shows Trust Of People In Imran Khan: Shibli Faraz
Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 01:36 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday said the victory of Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf in the election of Gilgit Baltistan was an expression of trust by the people in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said the people of Gilgit Baltistan completely rejected the narrative of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and put a stamp on the truth of ideology of Prime Minister Imran Khan.