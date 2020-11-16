UrduPoint.com
Victory In GB Shows Trust Of People In Imran Khan: Shibli Faraz

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 01:36 PM

Victory in GB shows trust of people in Imran Khan: Shibli Faraz

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday said the victory of Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf in the election of Gilgit Baltistan was an expression of trust by the people in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday said the victory of Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf in the election of Gilgit Baltistan was an expression of trust by the people in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said the people of Gilgit Baltistan completely rejected the narrative of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and put a stamp on the truth of ideology of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

