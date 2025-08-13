Victory in May War doubles joy of Independence Day: Abdul Aleem Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) On the occasion of Independence Day, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan congratulated the nation, stating that the historic victory in the battle of May this year against the enemy has doubled the joy of the 78th Independence Day.

He added that the entire nation celebrating August 14 as a victorious nation as they have defeated India under the dynamic leadership of Pakistan Army, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

In his congratulatory message shared on social media platform X, Abdul Aleem Khan said that the fluttering green crescent-and-star flag is the heartbeat of every Pakistani. He noted that Operation “Banyan Marsus” has established the Pakistan Army’s formidable standing as an undeniable reality in the eyes of the enemy. He added that this sense of victory is undoubtedly the result of the visionary leadership of Field Marshal and Chief of Army Staff, General Hafiz Syed Asim Munir.

Federal Minister further stated that in its 78-year history, the Pakistan Army has raised the flag of victory on every front and continues to stand ready both at home and abroad to eliminate anti-state elements especially terrorists.

In his message, Abdul Aleem Khan reaffirmed that Pakistan was created to remain eternal and that every citizen must live by the principle that “every individual is a star in the destiny of the nation” to safeguard the country’s dignity and elevate its standing.

He stressed that much work remains to be done for the nation’s development and prosperity and that reliance must be placed on the capabilities of the youth to align with the demands of the modern era. Abdul Aleem Khan said that the two colors of the national flag symbolize Pakistan’s beauty and unity. He urged citizens to celebrate Independence Day with joy but to act responsibly, ensuring that no lives are put at risk. He paid tribute to the martyrs and all those who have sacrificed their lives for the country’s security praying that Allah Almighty may keep Pakistan safe for all time to come and make it a cradle of happiness and success.