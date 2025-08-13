Victory In May War Doubles Joy Of Independence Day: Abdul Aleem Khan
Muhammad Irfan Published August 13, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) On the occasion of Independence Day, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan congratulated the nation, stating that the historic victory in the battle of May this year against the enemy has doubled the joy of the 78th Independence Day.
He added that the entire nation celebrating August 14 as a victorious nation as they have defeated India under the dynamic leadership of Pakistan Army, said a press release issued on Wednesday.
In his congratulatory message shared on social media platform X, Abdul Aleem Khan said that the fluttering green crescent-and-star flag is the heartbeat of every Pakistani. He noted that Operation “Banyan Marsus” has established the Pakistan Army’s formidable standing as an undeniable reality in the eyes of the enemy. He added that this sense of victory is undoubtedly the result of the visionary leadership of Field Marshal and Chief of Army Staff, General Hafiz Syed Asim Munir.
Federal Minister further stated that in its 78-year history, the Pakistan Army has raised the flag of victory on every front and continues to stand ready both at home and abroad to eliminate anti-state elements especially terrorists.
In his message, Abdul Aleem Khan reaffirmed that Pakistan was created to remain eternal and that every citizen must live by the principle that “every individual is a star in the destiny of the nation” to safeguard the country’s dignity and elevate its standing.
He stressed that much work remains to be done for the nation’s development and prosperity and that reliance must be placed on the capabilities of the youth to align with the demands of the modern era. Abdul Aleem Khan said that the two colors of the national flag symbolize Pakistan’s beauty and unity. He urged citizens to celebrate Independence Day with joy but to act responsibly, ensuring that no lives are put at risk. He paid tribute to the martyrs and all those who have sacrificed their lives for the country’s security praying that Allah Almighty may keep Pakistan safe for all time to come and make it a cradle of happiness and success.
Recent Stories
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi saves Kuwaiti mother's life with double organ transpl ..
Model Saheefa Jabbar raises concerns over hateful, unethical social media conten ..
Aseefa urges govt to reconsider closure of Utility Stores
Pakistan’s education and skill infrastructure will be aligned with global stan ..
SSGC extends gas supply until midnight for Independence Day
British scientists develop new genetically modified bacterial strain
A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outshine
Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ties
Imam-ul-Haq’s second consecutive century leads Yorkshire to victory
Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan after historic ODI series loss to West Indies
West Indies end long ODI drought with Hope, Seales heroics
Brazil awards UAE Ambassador country’s highest order
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Victory in May War doubles joy of Independence Day: Abdul Aleem Khan2 minutes ago
-
Special Azadi Train Reaches Hyderabad from Karachi2 minutes ago
-
Grand Event Held in Hazro Celebrating Independence Day, "Maarka-e-Haq," and "Learn & Earn" Program2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan ports to embrace AI by August 14: Maritime Minister12 minutes ago
-
SC branch recuses itself from Bahria Town Property Auction Case12 minutes ago
-
PHA finalises Independence Day preparations12 minutes ago
-
Junaid Buland vows to equip 80% of Sindh’s Youth with Skills12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner celebrates Independence Day with enthusiasm12 minutes ago
-
12,000 trees planted to mark Independence Day12 minutes ago
-
HEC initiates governance study of 46 Pakistani universities including IUB22 minutes ago
-
Aseefa urges govt to reconsider closure of Utility Stores27 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s education and skill infrastructure will be aligned with global standards.Chaudhry Salik ..30 minutes ago