UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Victory In Senate To Help In Legislation: MNA Nusrat Wahid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 08:40 PM

Victory in senate to help in legislation: MNA Nusrat Wahid

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Nusrat Wahid Sunday said that the PTI's victory in Senate election would greatly help in legislation process.

In a statement, she felicitated the elected Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi and said that they would play their due role in legislation for facilitating the masses.

MNA Nusrat Wahid said that the election of Senate was free and fair. The allegations of the opposition regarding poll rigging were baseless.

She said the PDM was now baffled due to its defeat.

The PTI would accelerate the process of legislation for eliminating corruption, improving living standard of public and promoting merit in all institutions.

She said the government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was making all out efforts to control inflation and unemployment. Lawmakers of PTI were making a solid strategy in this regard.

MNA Nusrat Wahid said we will completely eliminate corruption and injustice from society. The PTI government would fulfill its electoral promises and give relief to the masses.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Sunday Afridi All From Government Merit Packaging Limited Opposition Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Vision of Mohamed bin Zayed enables ADNOC, many ot ..

16 minutes ago

UAE, Iraq discuss advancing transport sector

46 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority signs MoU with Dubai Courts

1 hour ago

UAEREP continues to receive research proposals for ..

2 hours ago

Two sports establishments to shut, 6 fined for flo ..

2 hours ago

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches latest routes from Abu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.