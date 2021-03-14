Victory in senate to help in legislation: MNA Nusrat Wahid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Nusrat Wahid Sunday said that the PTI's victory in Senate election would greatly help in legislation process.

In a statement, she felicitated the elected Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi and said that they would play their due role in legislation for facilitating the masses.

MNA Nusrat Wahid said that the election of Senate was free and fair. The allegations of the opposition regarding poll rigging were baseless.

She said the PDM was now baffled due to its defeat.

The PTI would accelerate the process of legislation for eliminating corruption, improving living standard of public and promoting merit in all institutions.

She said the government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was making all out efforts to control inflation and unemployment. Lawmakers of PTI were making a solid strategy in this regard.

MNA Nusrat Wahid said we will completely eliminate corruption and injustice from society. The PTI government would fulfill its electoral promises and give relief to the masses.