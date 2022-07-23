Victory of Hamza Shehbaz is victory of constitution, says Alizai

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader and former MPA Mazhar Jamil Alizai on Saturday termed the victory of Hamza Shehbaz as a victory of democracy and the Constitution.

Talking to APP, he said the ruling given by the Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari on Friday was absolutely right. He said rejecting the 10 votes of PML-Q was a right decision of Dost Muhammad Mazari in the context of the decision of the Supreme Court.

Alizai hoped that the allied governments of PDM in the Federal capital and Punjab would complete their terms, adding that all possible steps would be taken to serve the people.

Asif Ali Zardari was the king of politics and reconciliation, he said and added the country would be developed under the leadership of Zardari.

The PPP leader claimed that PTI Chairman Imran Khan wanted to spread chaos to weaken the country politically and economically. However, he said, the allied government of the PDM will surely steer the country out of all crisis including the economic one.