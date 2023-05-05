Victory of KP representatives in PN&MC elections celebrated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The overwhelming victory of three candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Pakistan Nursing and Midwives Council (PN&MC) elections was welcomed and celebrated in the province.

Young Nurses Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (YNAKP) here on Friday conveyed their heartfelt congratulations to the winning candidates including Fazal Maula Sahib, Bibi Sultana and Shaista Jadoon and expressed the hope that they would work for the welfare of the community.

In a statement issued here by YNAKP urged all the candidates to shun their differences and jointly work for the honour and dignity of the nursing community.

YNAKP expressed gratitude to the Health Department and all the committee members for conducting the successful elections for the PN&MC member.