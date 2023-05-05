UrduPoint.com

Victory Of KP Representatives In PN&MC Elections Celebrated

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Victory of KP representatives in PN&MC elections celebrated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The overwhelming victory of three candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Pakistan Nursing and Midwives Council (PN&MC) elections was welcomed and celebrated in the province.

Young Nurses Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (YNAKP) here on Friday conveyed their heartfelt congratulations to the winning candidates including Fazal Maula Sahib, Bibi Sultana and Shaista Jadoon and expressed the hope that they would work for the welfare of the community.

In a statement issued here by YNAKP urged all the candidates to shun their differences and jointly work for the honour and dignity of the nursing community.

YNAKP expressed gratitude to the Health Department and all the committee members for conducting the successful elections for the PN&MC member.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All From

Recent Stories

Indian External Affairs welcome Bilawal at SCO sum ..

Indian External Affairs welcome Bilawal at SCO summit in Goa today

4 minutes ago
 Armed Forces Unification Day memorable occasion en ..

Armed Forces Unification Day memorable occasion entrenched in nation&#039;s hist ..

11 minutes ago
 UAE army a source of pride and unity for the natio ..

UAE army a source of pride and unity for the nation, says Fujairah Ruler

11 minutes ago
 Unifying Armed Forces as significant as Founding F ..

Unifying Armed Forces as significant as Founding Fathers’ decision to establis ..

41 minutes ago
 Institutions should perform role within constituti ..

Institutions should perform role within constitutional limits: PM

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.