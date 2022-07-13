UrduPoint.com

Victory Of PDM's Candidates In Bye Elections Vital To Steer Country Out Of Crises: Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2022 | 10:21 PM

Victory of PDM's candidates in bye elections vital to steer country out of crises: Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani

Former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said on Wednesday that the victory of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) candidates in bye-elections was of vital importance to steer country out of crises

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said on Wednesday that the victory of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) candidates in bye-elections was of vital importance to steer country out of crises.

He said this while talking to a delegation of PPP Women Wing, in connection with election campaign in PP 217, here. The PPP women wing delegation was led by Aabida Bukhari.

Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani instructed PPP Women Wing leaders to speed up campaigning process.

He stressed upon the delegation to pay door to door visit for success of Salman Naeem in bye elections in PP 217.

Aabida Bukhari presented detailed report to Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani about election campaigning.

Earlier, talking to media persons, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani stated that Imran Khan wanted to become PM again.

Gilani criticized Imran Khan for offering party ticket to Zain Qureshi. Imran Khan had promised to abolish hereditary politics but he was offering tickets to particular families, said Yusuf Raza Gilani.

Apart from this, another delegation of traders comprised of Shiekh Nadeem, Shahid Alam, Aafaq Ansari, Faisal Shafique and many other also announced support for PDM candidate Salman Naeem.

The traders also hailed Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani for his services for the development of the city and south Punjab.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Punjab Visit Women Media From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited PP-217

Recent Stories

US, UN Seeking Solution to Open Ukraine's Black Se ..

US, UN Seeking Solution to Open Ukraine's Black Sea Ports for Grain Exports - St ..

44 seconds ago
 Vingegaard seizes Tour de France lead with soaring ..

Vingegaard seizes Tour de France lead with soaring mountain triumph

45 seconds ago
 500 kg polythene bags recovered

500 kg polythene bags recovered

47 seconds ago
 Hefty funds allocated for improvement of law, orde ..

Hefty funds allocated for improvement of law, order situation: CM Balochistan

48 seconds ago
 Three criminal gangs busted; bikes, mobile phones ..

Three criminal gangs busted; bikes, mobile phones and weapon recovered

4 minutes ago
 UK Rail Union Calls Strike for July 27 After Rejec ..

UK Rail Union Calls Strike for July 27 After Rejecting 'Paltry' Pay Offer

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.